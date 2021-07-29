UPDATE: Injured Mandeville taxi operator now stable in hospital, police say

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A taxi operator who was hospitalised following a dispute with another cabbie on Thursday morning is now in stable condition.

Head of the Manchester police, Acting Superintendent Lloyd Darby, while addressing the monthly meeting of the Jamaica National's Mandeville Circle on Thursday evening, said the injured taxi operator's condition has improved.

“His condition has improved somewhat and he is now listed as stable,” said Darby.

The incident unfolded mere metres from the entrance of the Mandeville Regional Hospital.

It was captured in a three-minute video which has since gone viral on social media.

Kasey Williams