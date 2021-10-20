UPDATE: Innocent man mistaken for suspected abductor identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have identified the man who was attacked and killed in St Thomas today after residents mistook him for Davian Bryan, the suspected abductor of two girls in the parish last week.

The victim is 43-year-old Levi Chambers.

According to reports, residents saw Chambers in a section of the community about 7:30 am, when they attacked and beat him.

The police were summoned and on their arrival he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following his death, Superintendent in charge of the St Thomas Division, Allison Byfield, urged citizens to desist from carrying out mob killings as it is a criminal offence for which they can be arrested and charged.

Davian Bryan, who Chambers was mistaken for is suspected of abducting nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia and 13-year-old Winshae Barrett, both who were found alive.

