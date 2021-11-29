UPDATE: JUTC staff back on the job after strike

UPDATE: JUTC staff back on the job after strikeMonday, November 29, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Urban Transit Company (JUTC) has resumed full service following an hours-long strike by workers in protest against the alleged abuse of a driver last Friday by the police.
JUTC said workers returned to work following a meeting between the company's staff and trade unions, and members of the Police High Command.
The workers were protesting the treatment of a driver who was arrested last Friday by the police in downtown Kingston. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows the police storming the bus and pulling the driver away from his seat.
The strike by the bus drivers inconvenienced hundreds of commuters on Monday morning.
