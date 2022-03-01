UPDATE: Jamaican students scheduled to arrive in island on Ash Wednesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-one Jamaican students who travelled from Ukraine to Poland are scheduled to arrive on the island on Wednesday, March 2 at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on Tuesday.

In a statement, Portfolio Minister Kamina Johnson Smith shared that, “Our students have been through such an ordeal, we can all only imagine how they will be feeling as they return to their loved ones.”

She said her ministry is working with the relevant authorities at the Sangster International Airport to facilitate their speedy clearance through Customs and Immigration on landing.

“Transportation arrangements from the airport in Montego Bay are also being made for those students whose families wish to utilise those services. We are trying to ensure their comfort as much as possible as this stage of their ordeal comes to an end,” Johnson Smith continued.

She further indicated that two of the students who arrived with the group in Poland will not travel to Jamaica, as they have made other arrangements.

“I know several concerned Jamaicans have been asking about the well-being of the student who had stayed behind in Kharkiv. We are pleased to advise that she is currently making the journey to Poland from L'viv to which she travelled yesterday. We continue to pray for her safe arrival and are assured that friends of Jamaica will assist her when she reaches her agreed destination,” Johnson Smith added.

The flights for the students were covered by the government through the foreign ministry.

Twenty-four Jamaican students had to make their exit out of war-torn Ukraine by foot as bus plans were disrupted on Saturday night.

A day later, Johnson Smith confirmed that the students arrived safely in Poland and said arrangements were being made in terms of flights to Jamaica as soon as they are available.

