UPDATE: Jamaican students scheduled to arrive in island on Ash Wednesday

UPDATE: Jamaican students scheduled to arrive in island on Ash WednesdayTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-one Jamaican students who travelled from Ukraine to Poland are scheduled to arrive on the island on Wednesday, March 2 at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on Tuesday.
In a statement, Portfolio Minister Kamina Johnson Smith shared that, “Our students have been through such an ordeal, we can all only imagine how they will be feeling as they return to their loved ones.”
She said her ministry is working with the relevant authorities at the Sangster International Airport to facilitate their speedy clearance through Customs and Immigration on landing.
“Transportation arrangements from the airport in Montego Bay are also being made for those students whose families wish to utilise those services. We are trying to ensure their comfort as much as possible as this stage of their ordeal comes to an end,” Johnson Smith continued.
She further indicated that two of the students who arrived with the group in Poland will not travel to Jamaica, as they have made other arrangements.
“I know several concerned Jamaicans have been asking about the well-being of the student who had stayed behind in Kharkiv. We are pleased to advise that she is currently making the journey to Poland from L'viv to which she travelled yesterday. We continue to pray for her safe arrival and are assured that friends of Jamaica will assist her when she reaches her agreed destination,” Johnson Smith added.
The flights for the students were covered by the government through the foreign ministry.
Twenty-four Jamaican students had to make their exit out of war-torn Ukraine by foot as bus plans were disrupted on Saturday night.
Read: 24 Jamaican students making 20km walk to Polish border
A day later, Johnson Smith confirmed that the students arrived safely in Poland and said arrangements were being made in terms of flights to Jamaica as soon as they are available.
Read: Jamaican students currently at Poland/Ukraine border — Johnson Smith
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy