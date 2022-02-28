UPDATE: Johnson Smith says four more Jamaican students in Ukraine being monitored

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith says four Jamaican students still in Ukraine are being monitored by the ministry.

According to Johnson Smith, one of the students has proceeded to the border of Romania. Two are in a section of Ukraine that is believed to be more secure, and a fourth is still in Kharkiv, she said.

The foreign affairs minister noted, however, that the ministry is in touch with the relatives and with the students to ascertain their level of safety and provide support where needed.

The update comes as the minister confirmed Sunday night that the 24 Jamaican students who had been in Ukraine when Russia attacked the country, arrived safely in Poland.

Two of the students were reportedly not feeling well, one in particular because of the cold. She received medical attention in an ambulance at that border crossing point.

The students began making their exit out of war-torn Ukraine by foot as bus plans were disrupted on Saturday night.

Adding that the students still have a way to go on their journey, Johnson Smith said they will soon be reunited with their loved ones.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is encouraging people affected by the crisis to send their contact details to the Consular Affairs Department at: consular@mfaft.gov.jm or consularassistant@mfaft.gov.jm.