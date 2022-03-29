UPDATE: Longstanding feud behind stabbing death of stepdad

CLARENDON, Jamaica — A longstanding feud is said to be behind the fatal stabbing of 45-year-old Conroy Morgan, allegedly at the hands of his teenage stepson.

The incident occurred at their home in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday evening.

Tensions between the two were reignited Monday during a heated argument over the use of the bathroom.

The police say the argument reportedly escalated into a fight and that both were allegedly armed with knives which they used to inflict stab wounds to each other.

The teenager reportedly received an injury to his left hand while Morgan was stabbed in the left side of his neck. Both were taken to hospital where Morgan died while being treated.

The teenager, who attends a high school in the parish, was treated and later taken into police custody.

Investigations are on-going.