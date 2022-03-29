UPDATE: Longstanding feud behind stabbing death of stepdad

UPDATE: Longstanding feud behind stabbing death of stepdadTuesday, March 29, 2022
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica — A longstanding feud is said to be behind the fatal stabbing of 45-year-old Conroy Morgan, allegedly at the hands of his teenage stepson.
The incident occurred at their home in Four Paths, Clarendon on Monday evening.
READ: 15-y-o accused of killing stepfather during dispute
Tensions between the two were reignited Monday during a heated argument over the use of the bathroom.
The police say the argument reportedly escalated into a fight and that both were allegedly armed with knives which they used to inflict stab wounds to each other.
The teenager reportedly received an injury to his left hand while Morgan was stabbed in the left side of his neck. Both were taken to hospital where Morgan died while being treated.
The teenager, who attends a high school in the parish, was treated and later taken into police custody.
Investigations are on-going.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy