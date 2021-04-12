UPDATE: Man dies after being shot at business place

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) has reported that Ruel Knight, a Jamaica College alumna who was shot this morning, has died.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that Knight's father asked him to accompany him to the back of their business property.

Shortly after, explosions were heard and Knight was found with gunshot wounds.

Knight's father has been arrested and the police investigating.

Romardo Lyons