UPDATE: Man installing security camera among three killed in Hanover
Triple murder shocks Western parish, four others woundedThursday, March 17, 2022
HANOVER, Jamaica — A Hanover man who was installing security cameras at a shop in the parish square was shot and killed Wednesday night. He is among three who succumbed to injuries they received in the brazen attack.
Four other persons sustained injuries.
The incident reportedly took place shortly after 7:00 pm.
The processing of the crime scene, with yellow tape stretched across the Logwood-Santoy crossroad, prevented commuters from continuing their journey.
At approximately 12:35 am, two of the three bodies were removed by Doyle's Funeral Home. The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Michael Smith and 37-year-old Mark Austin.
It is understood that the third individual, Omar Mahabee, 44, died at hospital.
Details surrounding the incident are unavailable. However, crime chief, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, confirmed the incident.
Anthony Lewis
