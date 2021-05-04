UPDATE: Man killed in Clarendon crash identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The man who was killed in a major motor vehicle crash in Clarendon today has been identified.

He is Renford Mowen a taxi driver of a May Pen, Clarendon address.

The accident occurred along New Road in Clarendon, just a few miles outside of Chapleton and involved a Coaster bus belonging to Clarendon College and another minibus.

