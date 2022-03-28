UPDATE: Man killed in Grants Pen drive-by shooting identified

UPDATE: Man killed in Grants Pen drive-by shooting identifiedMonday, March 28, 2022
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The man killed in a shooting incident in the Grants Pen community in St Andrew has been identified as 42-year-old Fabian Smith.
Sections of Fagan Ave in Grants Pen were cordoned off by the police following Monday morning's incident. According to reports the now deceased was walking to a shop in the community when he was pounced upon by a gunman travelling in a blue Honda motor car who opened fire hitting him.
The OBSERVER ONLINE understands Smith, who is originally from Patrick Gardens, was shot several times in the face. He was assisted to the hospital by residents where he was pronounced dead.
