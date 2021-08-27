UPDATE: Man killed in plaza shooting was targeted, police say

UPDATE: Man killed in plaza shooting was targeted, police sayFriday, August 27, 2021
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Reliable police sources have informed OBSERVER ONLINE that a man who was shot fatally in Springs Plaza on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Friday hails from an Ambrook Lane address in St Andrew.
"The man killed is from Ambrook Lane, it was a targeted hit, they went for him and executed him, two others were shot," a police insider said.
The incident occurred just after 12 noon Friday.
Three people were shot, with one person succumbing to his injuries, in what was initially believed to be an attempted robbery.
The man killed has not yet been identified.
