UPDATE: Man shot in attempted bank hold up is suspected serial robber

UPDATE: Man shot in attempted bank hold up is suspected serial robberWednesday, December 29, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The St James police have identified the man who attempted to rob a Scotiabank in Montego Bay, St James, and was shot and killed by a security guard this morning.
Read -Bank robber shot and killed in Montego Bay
However, the cops are withholding the man's identity as he is believed to be responsible for at least three robberies carried out at business establishments across the resort city recently.
"The police have identified the man killed in the bank but his name cannot be released because other robberies are being looked at. We are confident that about three other robberies have so far been linked to him but we are awaiting further confirmation," a senior cop told OBSERVER ONLINE.
Knives have been featured in all the robberies, the cop confirmed.
Reports are that a man entered the building at approximately 8:50 am, shortly after the bank was opened to the public. It is alleged that the man, who was armed with a knife, jumped over the tellers' counter where he held the knife at a worker's neck while making his demands.
The police say he was shot by an armed security guard on duty.
The Quick Response team assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force responded to the incident and the man was taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
