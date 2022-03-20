UPDATE: Man who died in Hanover crash identified as US citizen

UPDATE: Man who died in Hanover crash identified as US citizenSunday, March 20, 2022
HANOVER, Jamaica — The police have identified the man who died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Round Hill main road in Hanover on Friday.
He is 44-year-old James Martinez, a US citizen who resides in Marietta, Georgia.
Martinez had been driving a Toyota Crown motor car from Montego Bay, St James, when on reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into a Isuzu motor truck that was travelling in the opposite direction.
The incident happened about 6:00 pm.
All three occupants were taken to hospital where Martinez was pronounced dead. The other two female occupants were admitted.
