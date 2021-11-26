UPDATE: Men killed during shootout with police in St Mary identified

ST MARY, Jamaica— Police have identified the two men killed during an alleged confrontation with the police along the Agualta Vale main road in St Mary on Friday.

Dead are 28-year-old vendor, Denroy Hall, otherwise called 'Jimmy Lee', and 27-year-old labourer, Jemar Plunkett, alias 'Reds', both of Love Lane in Annotto Bay, St Mary.

Reports are that about 2:15 am, the two men were travelling in a car on the Agualta Vale main road just outside Annotto Bay when they were signalled by the police to stop.

The driver did not comply with those instructions and sped off.

A chase ensued during which police alleged the occupants of the vehicle opened gunfire at them.

The lawmen returned fire and when the shooting ended, Plunkett and Hall were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Two firearms were allegedly retrieved from the scene by the police.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the incident.