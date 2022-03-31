UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Portmore crash collided with police service vehicle

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Portmore crash collided with police service vehicleThursday, March 31, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - A police service vehicle transporting some 15 force applicants was involved in a fatal accident on the Dunbeholden main road in Portmore, St Catherine which claimed the life of a 27-year-old motorcyclist.
The deceased has been identified as Corey Bedward, a bearer of Hellshire Drive in the parish.
Reports are that Bedward lost control of his bike and collided with the service vehicle.
"The accident resulted in a fatality for the motorcyclist who crashed into the police service vehicle," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Corporate Communications Unit, TOLD OBSERVER ONLINE.
