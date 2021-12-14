UPDATE: Murdered pregnant woman identified

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The pregnant woman who was gunned down in the busy downtown Kingston area last evening has been identified.

She is 26-year-old Shantiva Griffiths.

Griffiths, who reportedly worked at a store on Orange Street, was killed at the intersection of Orange Street and Heywood Street on her way home from work.

The police said that about 6:36 pm, Griffiths was walking along the roadway when an armed man on foot approached her and shot her multiple times.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The motive for her killing has not yet been ascertained.