UPDATE: New air conditioning unit for Portland Parish Court costs $20m

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Court Administration Division (CAD) says that along with the Ministry of Justice, it has taken steps to rectify the air conditioning issue at the Portland Parish Court, to ease the uncomfortable conditions at the court over the past two weeks.

These steps, according to the CAD, involves acquiring a new air conditioning unit in the shortest possible time. However, the division said the new air conditioning unit which is required will cost $20 million.

In the meantime, the division said normal operations resumed earlier following the disruption to operations on Tuesday, July 20.

It said the decision has been taken to close the court daily at 1:00 pm to ease the discomfort to staff, court users and members of the public. Portable cooling systems will also be installed to improve the working conditions in the interim.