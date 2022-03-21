UPDATE: One more fatality from Hanover crash on Friday

UPDATE: One more fatality from Hanover crash on FridayMonday, March 21, 2022
|
HANOVER, Jamaica — A 34-year-old truck driver is the latest victim of the two-vehicle crash on the Round Hill main road in Hanover last Friday which claimed the life of a US national.
The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that Wayne Johnson, of a Caymanas Country Club Estate address in St Catherine, succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.
He had been driving an Isuzu motor truck when it collided with a car driven by a US national that had veered out of control.
It was previously reported that 44-year-old James Martinez, of Marietta in Georgia, USA, died from injuries he sustained in the collision.
Reports from the Sandy Bay Police are that about 6:00 pm, Martinez was driving a Toyota Crown motor car from Montego Bay, St James. Upon reaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Isuzu motor truck driven by Johnson that was travelling in the opposite direction.
READ: Fatal crash on Round Hill main road in Hanover
The police were alerted and all three occupants of the Toyota Crown were taken to hospital where Martinez was pronounced dead. Two female occupants of the car were admitted.
