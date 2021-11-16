UPDATE: One victim of two murders in Sav-la-Mar identified

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Two men were gunned down this afternoon by unknown assailants, bringing the number of people murdered in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, to seven since last Friday.

A State of Emergency was established in the parish on Sunday but that has not stopped the wave of violence that has gripped the western town.

One of today's murders took place shortly before 1:00 pm on Barracks Road during a training session at the Peace Management Initiative office. Reports are that a gunman walked into an anti-violence training seminar and fatally shot a participant in front of other attendees. The topic of the training was said to be on family-and-gender-based violence.

That victim has now been identified as 22-year-old Shandeen Campbell. The other person, who was later killed nearby, has not yet been identified.

