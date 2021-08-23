UPDATE: Over 115,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive in Jamaica

UPDATE: Over 115,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive in JamaicaMonday, August 23, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Monday night received 115,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
In a tweet on Monday night, the ministry said the doses were purchased by the Government of Jamaica through the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) and transported to the island by UNICEF.
"It is the first of two shipments of the single dose vaccine expected from the AMSP this month and totalling more than 200,000 doses," the ministry wrote.
"We express appreciation to Mr Strive Masiywa, chair of the AVAT/AMSP and his team who delivered on the vision of President Cyril Ramaphosa, in establishing this new COVID response mechanism for the African Continent and including access for Caricom countries," the ministry added.
Earlier on Monday, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, in a tweet, revealed that the Johnson & Johnson vaccines were expected to arrive later in the day, with Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Kamina Johnson-Smith also confirming that arrival in an interview with Nationwide Radio.
Jamaica's inoculation drive has been aided in recent weeks with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of different brands of the vaccine.
Last month, the United Kingdom donated 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, while over 208,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines were donated by the United States last week.
The donation of the latter has resulted in vaccination of children 12 years and older, a move that is expected to lead to the reopening of face-to-face classes later in the school year.
