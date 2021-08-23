UPDATE: Partially decomposed body found in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The partially decomposed body of a man was discovered just after midday on Monday, August 23, by residents alerted by the sight of scavenger birds and a foul odour.

The Hope Bay police were called after the discovery near Somerset Falls.

The deceased, who is still unidentified, was clad in only a pair of black pants. He was found on his back, the skeletal remains of his arms outstretched. There appeared to be burns around his head and shoulders.

The Portland CIB is investigating.

Everard Owen