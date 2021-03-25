UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in hit and run identified

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The police have identified the pedestrian who was killed in a hit and run yesterday on Fairfield Boulevard, Spanish Town in St Catherine.

He is 71-year-old Roy Mowatt of Fairfield Crescent in the community.

Mowatt was reportedly walking along the roadway when he was hit by a Toyota motor car, which later ended up hitting down a utility pole.

The police say they are still probing the circumstances surrounding the incident and are asking anyone with information that can assist them in their investigation and to identify the driver of the vehicle to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.