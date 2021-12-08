UPDATE: Person of interest in murder of St Elizabeth teacher now in custody

UPDATE: Person of interest in murder of St Elizabeth teacher now in custodyWednesday, December 08, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Domane Robinson otherwise called 'Domane Myle', or 'Star Boy Myles', who was earlier named as a person of interest in the murder of a teacher in St Elizabeth, is now in police custody.
Twenty-eight-year-old Chanel Smith was shot on Tuesday, December 7 allegedly by two men travelling on a motorcycle near the entrance of the Sandy Bank Basic School.
She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Read: Teacher shot dead at St Elizabeth basic school
Robinson was named as a person of interest shortly after the incident, which has since been condemned by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams.
Read: Murder of teacher 'barbaric and cowardly', says Education Minister
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy