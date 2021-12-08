UPDATE: Person of interest in murder of St Elizabeth teacher now in custody

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Domane Robinson otherwise called 'Domane Myle', or 'Star Boy Myles', who was earlier named as a person of interest in the murder of a teacher in St Elizabeth, is now in police custody.

Twenty-eight-year-old Chanel Smith was shot on Tuesday, December 7 allegedly by two men travelling on a motorcycle near the entrance of the Sandy Bank Basic School.

She was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Robinson was named as a person of interest shortly after the incident, which has since been condemned by Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Fayval Williams.

