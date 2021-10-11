UPDATE: Police acted on intelligence in killing of 'Dog Paw'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following news of the killing of accused gunman, Christopher 'Dawg Paw' Linton, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says that the police were acting on intelligence, prior to their encounter with the deceased.

According to the CCU, shortly before 2:00 pm today, officers were acting on information when they intercepted a vehicle in Elletson Flats, St Andrew, in which armed men were believed to be travelling.

The police report that the lawmen ordered that the vehicle stop when Linton alighted and opened gunfire at the police. The gunfire was returned and Linton was shot, the police said.

He was taken to a nearby medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

A .45 pistol was allegedly seized following the incident, the police reported.

Head of the Crime and Security Portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, said that Linton has been implicated in several murders and shootings since his release from prison in April of this year.