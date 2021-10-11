UPDATE: Police acted on intelligence in killing of 'Dog Paw'Monday, October 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following news of the killing of accused gunman, Christopher 'Dawg Paw' Linton, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says that the police were acting on intelligence, prior to their encounter with the deceased.
Read: Reputed gangster 'Dog Paw' shot dead by police
According to the CCU, shortly before 2:00 pm today, officers were acting on information when they intercepted a vehicle in Elletson Flats, St Andrew, in which armed men were believed to be travelling.
The police report that the lawmen ordered that the vehicle stop when Linton alighted and opened gunfire at the police. The gunfire was returned and Linton was shot, the police said.
He was taken to a nearby medical facility where he succumbed to his injuries.
The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).
A .45 pistol was allegedly seized following the incident, the police reported.
Head of the Crime and Security Portfolio, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, said that Linton has been implicated in several murders and shootings since his release from prison in April of this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy