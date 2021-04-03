UPDATE: Police arrest man who made voice note threats

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say they have arrested the man who was heard threatening to kill a woman referred to as “Denise” in a viral voice note.

Noting that he was apprehended in St Catherine a short while ago, the police said his identity is currently being withheld.

The police launched an investigation into the incident this morning.

Read: Police say viral voice note with death threat being investigated

They continue to encourage members of the public who are receiving threats to make a formal report to the police as threats are treated as extremely serious incidents.