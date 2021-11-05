UPDATE: Police awaiting autopsy as probe into prisoner’s death continues

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Police are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the cause of death of a prisoner who died yesterday morning at the Mandeville police station lock-up.

The deceased has been identified as Dwayne Tomlin. He was in custody in relation to break-in offences.

Head of the Manchester Police, Superintendent Lloyd Darby, told the OBSERVER ONLINE that Tomlin was among prisoners who were released from their cells at about 5:30 am for a morning routine.

“The cell was open for them to have their shower and use the bathroom, and shortly after he showered, he fell ill. The prisoners called out (to the police) and he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead,” said Darby.

Darby said Tomlin had been offered bail but remained in custody.

According to the police a second prisoner, who has asthma, was also rushed to hospital yesterday but was treated and released.

- Kasey Williams