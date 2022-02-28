UPDATE: Police find three rifles, four handguns at MoBay wharf

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Lawmen assigned to the St James Police Division were kept busy at the Montego Bay Seaboard on Monday evening as they seized some seven firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition.

According to an OBSERVER ONLINE source, the guns were detected during a routine inspection by members of the Jamaica Customs Agency and the police.

So far, OBSERVER ONLINE learned, four handguns, three high-powered rifles, nine magazines and three rounds of ammunition have been seized.

They were found hidden and dismantled inside three television sets, another well-placed source revealed.

The police are investigating.

Additional information to come.