UPDATE: Police identify St Elizabeth crash victim

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have identified the man who was killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Pepper main road (near Goshen) in St Elizabeth on Friday.

Police named him as 33-year-old Shevon Tugman, a delivery worker of McLeod Close, Old Harbour in St Catherine.



A police report said about 9:00 am, Tugman was travelling westerly on the Pepper main road in a blue and white Toyota Hiace mini bus when he lost control of the vehicle.



The vehicle rode the left embankment and crashed into a tree.



Tugman was pronounced dead at hospital.



Kasey Williams

