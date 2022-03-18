UPDATE: Police identify St Elizabeth crash victim

UPDATE: Police identify St Elizabeth crash victimFriday, March 18, 2022
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Police have identified the man who was killed in a motor vehicle crash on the Pepper main road (near Goshen) in St Elizabeth on Friday.
Police named him as 33-year-old Shevon Tugman, a delivery worker of McLeod Close, Old Harbour in St Catherine.
A police report said about 9:00 am, Tugman was travelling westerly on the Pepper main road in a blue and white Toyota Hiace mini bus when he lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle rode the left embankment and crashed into a tree.
Tugman was pronounced dead at hospital.
Kasey Williams
