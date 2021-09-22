UPDATE: Police identify three men killed in St Mary shooting

UPDATE: Police identify three men killed in St Mary shootingWednesday, September 22, 2021
ST MARY, Jamaica— The police have identified the three men who were murdered earlier today in Enfield district, St Mary.
Two of the deceased have been identified as Donald Westcart and Deshanti Dunkley both of a Stony Hill address in St Andrew. The third has been identified only as Kenneth.
Four others were also injured in the shooting.
The police said that about 11:40 am, four men reportedly went to a premises and opened gunfire hitting all seven people, including Westcart's mother and father.
The police said Westcart, who was on bail for murder, has also been linked to the triple murder of three youngsters in Stony Hill, St Andrew on Wednesday, August 4; he was also linked to two other murders in the area.
The four injured people were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition.
Lawmen are appealing to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation, to contact the detectives at the Major Investigations Division at 876-758-5048 or the nearest police station.
