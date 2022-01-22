UPDATE: Police identify victims in Dunkirk double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The police have identified the man and woman who were fatally shot in the east Kingston community of Dunkirk on Friday night.

They are 21-year-old Tamika Harvey, otherwise called 'Mumzel' and Trevor Campbell, otherwise called 'Breads'.

Reports are that Harvey and Campbell were shot and killed when gunmen opened fire at people attending a wake in a section of the community called Red Ground. Residents in the area said the shooting happened sometime after 8pm.

Police are yet to determine the motive for the shooting.