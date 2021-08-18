UPDATE: Police identify victims in Manchester market truck crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have identified the four victims who died as a result of injuries they sustained when the truck in which they were travelling overturned on Pen Hill main road in Manchester on Wednesday.

They are 40-year-old Donovan Peart, otherwise called 'Kirk', a truck driver of All Side district, Trelawny; 39-year-old Denisha Williams, a cashier or higgler of Trelawny; 30-year-old Suzie Dunwell, a higgler of Dobson district in Coleyville, Manchester; and Leilia Samuda Johnson otherwise called 'Cutie', a higgler of Silent Hill, Moravia in Clarendon.

The three women were passengers in a Hyundai motor truck being driven by Peart. The vehicle was transporting them along with market goods about 2:15 am when Peart allegedly failed to negotiate a corner, lost control of the vehicle, overturned and collided with a concrete bus stop.

The police were summoned and the injured people taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The other passenger survived the accident.