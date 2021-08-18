UPDATE: Police identify victims in Manchester market truck crash

UPDATE: Police identify victims in Manchester market truck crashWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have identified the four victims who died as a result of injuries they sustained when the truck in which they were travelling overturned on Pen Hill main road in Manchester on Wednesday.
They are 40-year-old Donovan Peart, otherwise called 'Kirk', a truck driver of All Side district, Trelawny; 39-year-old Denisha Williams, a cashier or higgler of Trelawny; 30-year-old Suzie Dunwell, a higgler of Dobson district in Coleyville, Manchester; and Leilia Samuda Johnson otherwise called 'Cutie', a higgler of Silent Hill, Moravia in Clarendon.
The three women were passengers in a Hyundai motor truck being driven by Peart. The vehicle was transporting them along with market goods about 2:15 am when Peart allegedly failed to negotiate a corner, lost control of the vehicle, overturned and collided with a concrete bus stop.
Read: Four dead in market truck crash in Manchester
The police were summoned and the injured people taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The other passenger survived the accident.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy