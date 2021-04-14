UPDATE: Police interview JLP MP George Wright

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are reporting that Member of Parliament George Wright was today interviewed by detectives in the presence of his attorney, as officers continue to probe the circumstances surrounding an incident which was captured in a viral video in the parish of Hanover.

The video showed a physical altercation between a man — alleged to be Wright — and a woman.

The Jamaica Labour Party had earlier this week asked Wright to immediately report to the police while the People's National Party called for his immediate resignation.

The constabulary said it will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.

