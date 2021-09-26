UPDATE: Police list 'Persons of Interest' in Portland ganja bust

UPDATE: Police list 'Persons of Interest' in Portland ganja bustSunday, September 26, 2021
PORTLAND, Jamaica --- One man has been listed as a person of interest in the recovery of 200 lbs of ganja in Manchioneal, Portland on Saturday night.
He is 43-year-old Garth Ferguson of Rocky Point in Clarendon.
According to reports, three men were aboard a boat transporting the contraband when it became engulfed in flames.
Two of the men reportedly received burn injuries and left the area in a white Toyota motor car with a 5878 HP licensed plate affixed. They are also listed as persons of interest in the incident.
All three men are at large.
Meanwhile, the Portland police have dubbed the recovery of the 200 lbs of ganja as "another dent in the drugs for gun trade."
The recovered contraband is said to have a street value of approximately JM $1.4 million.
The Portland police are asking persons with information to contact the Manchioneal Police Station at (876) 783-0708, the Port Antonio CIB at (876) 322-9263 or the parish's Operations Office at (876) 322-9357 or (876) 440-1526.
