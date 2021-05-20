UPDATE: Police name person of interest in Great River attack

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Area One police has named Emron Pillinar as a person of interest in relation to an incident in which a woman was reportedly doused with a flammable substance and set ablaze at Great River, Hanover, yesterday.

Pilliner is being asked to surrender to the police immediately.

Reports are that around 5:00 pm, the woman and a man had an altercation at a business establishment when the man, in a rage, reportedly left and returned with the flammable substance, which he allegedly used to commit the grievous assault on the woman.

The woman, who was engulfed by flames, managed to escape from the burning building with the assistance of residents who took her to the hospital where she underwent treatment.

A bar and carwash, reportedly operated by the woman, was also set on fire.

The police say Pillinar, who goes by the aliases 'Robert Pillinar' and 'Tyrant,' frequents the Russia and Burnt Savannah communities in Westmoreland.

Horace Hines