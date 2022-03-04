UPDATE: Police name person of interest in gun seizure at Kingston Wharf

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC) have listed a woman as a person of interest in the investigation of the seizure of 21 firearms at a warehouse in Kingston on Friday.

According to reports, she is Jadian Alecia Edwards, of 3 East, Greater Portmore, St Catherine. Detectives believe she may be of assistance in the investigation.

Edwards is being urged to turn herself in to the CTOC before 12:00 pm, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the CTOC at 876-967-1389, Crime Stop at 311, NIB at 811.