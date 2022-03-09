UPDATE: Police release names of four killed in Central Village

UPDATE: Police release names of four killed in Central VillageWednesday, March 09, 2022
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – The St Catherine South Police have confirmed the identities of the four men who were killed after engaging officers from the division in a gunfight in Zambia, Central Village, on Wednesday, March 9.
Dead are:
1) Deandre Channer, otherwise called Little D, 16-year-old, of McGregor Gully, Mountain View, Kingston 3. He is a high-ranking member of the Top Burgher Gully gang. He is a suspect in the murder of a man committed in February, 2022 in Kingston East police division.
2) Romario Brewster, otherwise called Mari, 21-year-old of Rollington Town, Kingston. He is a member of the Top Burgher Gully gang. He is currently out on bail on firearms related charges. He is a suspect in a murder committed in February, 2022, in Kingston East division.
3) Patrick Brown, otherwise called Welsh, 24-year-old, of Zambia District, Central Village, St Catherine. He is a person of interest in a shooting committed in the Central Village area recently.
4) Nigel Adams, otherwise called Baja or Chuku, 22-year- old of Sarah Street, Kingston. He is wanted for murder and shooting in Kingston Central Police area.
The four were fatally shot during a confrontation with the police in the community of Windsor Heights, commonly referred to as Zambia, Wednesday morning. The incident unfolded during a targeted operation in the community, between 2:00 am and 4:00 am.
Three firearms were also seized in the operation, a Smith Wesson nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing four rounds, a Girsan Parabellum 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight rounds, and a .45 pistol with a magazine containing one round.
The incident is being probed by the Inspectorate and Professional Oversight Bureau and was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).
