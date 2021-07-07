UPDATE: Police say persistent, concentrated pursuit led to Klansman Gang member's capture

UPDATE: Police say persistent, concentrated pursuit led to Klansman Gang member's captureWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say persistent and concentrated pursuit of Kevon McCallum, a reputed member of the “Blackman” faction of the Klansman Gang, led to his capture today.
McCallum, who was wanted for murder, was captured by members of the Specialized Operations team in Kingston during a “mission driven” operation at the Oaklands Apartment complex in St Andrew. The operation was caught on a video which was then circulated on social media.
Read: Police capture wanted man at St Andrew apartment complex
Speaking on the operation, Assistant Commissioner Warren Clarke, who is head of the Specialized Operations Branch, said: “As is the aim of all police operations, we are indeed satisfied that we were able to safely capture McCallum. No weapons were discharged and no one was injured during the operation.”
McCallum was featured in 2020 as wanted by the St Catherine North police for the January 2019 murder of Jason Brown, which occurred on Chin’s Avenue in Spanish Town.
The police said he is also a person of interest in several other incidents of violent crimes in the St Catherine North Division.
The police said arrangements are now being made for McCallum to be interviewed before formal charges are made.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy