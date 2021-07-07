UPDATE: Police say persistent, concentrated pursuit led to Klansman Gang member's capture

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police say persistent and concentrated pursuit of Kevon McCallum, a reputed member of the “Blackman” faction of the Klansman Gang, led to his capture today.

McCallum, who was wanted for murder, was captured by members of the Specialized Operations team in Kingston during a “mission driven” operation at the Oaklands Apartment complex in St Andrew. The operation was caught on a video which was then circulated on social media.

Read: Police capture wanted man at St Andrew apartment complex

Speaking on the operation, Assistant Commissioner Warren Clarke, who is head of the Specialized Operations Branch, said: “As is the aim of all police operations, we are indeed satisfied that we were able to safely capture McCallum. No weapons were discharged and no one was injured during the operation.”

McCallum was featured in 2020 as wanted by the St Catherine North police for the January 2019 murder of Jason Brown, which occurred on Chin’s Avenue in Spanish Town.

The police said he is also a person of interest in several other incidents of violent crimes in the St Catherine North Division.

The police said arrangements are now being made for McCallum to be interviewed before formal charges are made.