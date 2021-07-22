UPDATE: Portland cop appeals for info on female farmer's death

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Portland police have described the killing of 60-year-old farmer Cynthia 'Tiny' Hinds as a “major concern” and are appealing to anyone with information about her death to come forward.

Hinds' charred body was found in a hut near the Ken Jones aerodrome Thursday morning. She was from St Margaret's Bay.

“We were alerted about 9:00 o'clock this morning that a body was found burning at St Margaret's Bay in a hut that was destroyed by fire,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Thornville Haughton, who is the acting head of the Portland Division, told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“The charred remains are suspected to be the body of a female, Cynthia Hinds, who farms right here. It is not yet clear how this happened but it is of major concern to us and is one that we want to be settled as soon as possible,” Haughton said.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that some of Hinds' limbs were severed.

“Based on what has happened here I can see that the community is hurting and I want to assure the community and family that we are going to get to the bottom of this matter as soon as possible,” Haughton said.

He is hoping those with knowledge of the incident will come forward.

“I am appealing to those who have any information to contact the police either here in Portland or anywhere across the island as we carry out our investigation,” said the lawman.

The killing has left the community in shock.

“Tiny was a loved person and helpful in the community and troubled no one. If anyone wants anything is Tiny; any community meeting 'Tiny'. Tiny'is one of the best woman we have in the community,” said one man who asked not to be identified by name. “Is yesterday I spoke to her; and to hear this now is so sad. I know her for over 30 years from mi come a Portland to live. She farm everything. A very hardworking woman. [She has] four daughters and a she one grow them.”

It is the third case in three months involving the discovery of charred remains in West Portland. The other two were in Orange Bay.

Everard Owen