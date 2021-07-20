UPDATE: Reggae Boy returns negative COVID-19 test

ORLANDO, Florida – The Jamaica player, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has returned a negative result in the last round of PCR testing on Monday.

He was tested again on Tuesday, the result of which is expected tonight.

Team doctor, Bersha Cole, has written to Concacaf requesting guidance on the protocols going forward.

The delegation is due to travel by charter to Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday to prepare for Sunday's Concacaf Gold Cup quarter-final match.

The Reggae Boyz, who were scheduled to face Costa Rica later Tuesday in their Group C top-of-the-table clash, will know their final-eight opponents at the end of the game.

Should Jamaica top the group, they would play Canada in the first game of a double header at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

But a second-place finish will see them face Concacaf giants the USA in the second game of the AT&T Stadium double header.

Sean Williams