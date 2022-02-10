UPDATE: Schoolgirl in video charged for stabbing; to appear in family court

TRELAWNY, Jamaica- A schoolgirl, who was seen on video stabbing another student during a fight at the Muschett High School in Trelawny, has been charged by the police.

Head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the teen is charged with wounding with intent.



“She was given bail in the custody of her parents and is to appear in the family court on February 17,” Superintendent Russell said.



Following the incident, which occurred on Monday, the two girls have been suspended from school for 10 days. The injured girl was stabbed in the face and arm during the fight.

Several videos of the fight, the injuries, and even the detention of the alleged stabber by the police were posted on social media.



It is not known what caused the fight, but one video footage shows the two girls throwing punches and kicks. Some students looked on excitedly, cursing indecent language and cheering, while others tried to part the fight.



When they finally parted, one of the girls had blood on her school clothes from several stabs she received from what seemed to be a pen.



Another video showed the girl with the bleeding stab wounds standing alone as some students led her away apparently to get treatment.



In another footage, the student accused of doing the stabbing, is seen being taken from a bus by the police, while in a picture the student who was injured showed her sewed-up wounds.