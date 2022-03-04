UPDATE: Schoolgirl to return to court for stabbing classmate

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A schoolgirl, who was charged for stabbing another student during a fight at the Muschett High School in Trelawny, will return to court later this month.

The teen, who is charged with wounding with intent, had her case put off when she appeared in the Family Court with her parents recently.

Head of the Trelawny Police Division, Superintendent Carlos Russell, told OBSERVER ONLINE that the girl will reappear in court on March 17, 2022.

The teen was charged after the injured girl was stabbed in the face and arm during the fight. Several videos of the fight, the injuries, and even the detention of the alleged stabber by the police were posted on social media.

It is not known what caused the fight, but one video footage shows the two girls throwing punches and kicks. Some students looked on excitedly, cursing indecent language and cheering, while others tried to part the fight.

When they finally parted, one of the girls had blood on her school clothes from several stabs she received from what seemed to be a pen.

Another video showed the girl with the bleeding stab wounds standing alone as some students led her away apparently to get treatment.

In another footage, the student accused of doing the stabbing is seen being taken from a bus by the police, while in a picture the student who was injured showed her sewed-up wounds.

-David Dunkley