UPDATE: Seven bystanders injured in Montego Bay gun battle, three gunmen killed

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica---The police have confirmed that in addition to the three gunmen killed in Wednesday's brazen daylight gun battle in Montego Bay, St James, seven bystanders also sustained injuries.

According to information reaching the OBSERVER ONLINE, the wounded persons were admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital for treatment.

Their condition was not disclosed.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the incident took place at approximately 2 pm and resulted in commuters and motorists having to dive for cover after gunshots rang out during a vehicle chase.

The chase, which began in the vicinity of Clock Towers along Upper Barnett Street, where the gunmen initially opened fire, came to a halt on McCatty Street in the parish.

The vehicles raced through the streets exchanging gunfire until the driver of the Toyota Mark X lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a taxi on McCatty Street.

The gunmen travelling in the Toyota Corolla then alighted from their vehicle and proceeded to spray the Mark X with bullets before speeding away from the scene.

Videos that emerged on social media showed that two of the men appeared to have died on the spot.

The police also took two others to hospital, one of whom later died.

The identities of the dead men have not yet been ascertained.