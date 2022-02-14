UPDATE: Several files destroyed in fire at Brown's Town courthouse, says Chief Justice

ST ANN, Jamaica — Chief Justice Bryan Sykes says the fire which gutted the Brown's Town courthouse on Sunday, has significantly disrupted the court's operations.

Fire of unknown origin destroyed the two-storey building, which was constructed in 1895.

Speaking to reporters following an assessment of the damage, Sykes said several files were destroyed by the blaze.

"We've lost a lot of files. We have some older files; some have been digitally converted into digital format going back to 2016," Sykes said.

He added: "This will mean we will have to be rebuilding the files, certainly from the police, and with respect to the civil matters that are before the courts, we will be reaching out to the attorneys to resubmit some of the documents they may have filed in court."

Sykes said he will seek audience with the Minister of Justice, Delroy Chuck, in relation to future developments for possibly a construction of a new courthouse in Brown's Town.

In the interim, the island's top judge said court proceedings for Monday were held at the offices of the Addison Park Sports Complex in the town.

"We'll be having... further discussions as to how we can make the best of the circumstances. That is to say, have the court sit and also to make it least inconvenient to the court users as is possible," Sykes stated.

In the meantime, firefighters are still trying to determine what led to the cause of Sunday's fire at the courthouse.

Firefighters had been alerted of the burning building about 7:59 pm, and responded. Some 30 firefighters battled the blaze for over three hours to bring the fire under control.