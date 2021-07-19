UPDATE: Shot 6-month-old baby out of ICU

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The grandmother of the six-month-old baby, who was shot in the head by unknown assailants on Sunday, is now able to breathe a sigh of relief after seeing the baby for the first time since the incident and confirmed that she is now out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Sherika Davis told OBSERVER ONLINE that she was unable to see the baby in person due to COVID-19 protocols limiting the number of people able to visit, but she was able to see her through video chat.

“Oh my god, today I see the baby and she have a plaster around her head same way, but she coming on. Father God a work man. Them used to feed her through a tube and now them start feed her through bottle. She all gone on ward yah now,” Davis said, explaining that doctors have no immediate indication of brain damage.

In addition she said, “you see through me see her today now, it coming like a heavy weight come off a me, mi a tell yuh. Mi feel so good.”

According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the incident happened around 11:00 pm Sunday night on Sunlight Street off Maxfield Avenue. The Jamaica Observer previously reported that the mother of the child, Sherray Barr, said after hearing explosions she took her baby, along with her mother, and hid under the bed. But the baby was still hit after bullets pierced the wooden frame of the house.

Candice Haughton

READ: Baby shot in Sunlight Street home now stable

READ: UPDATE: Shot 6-month-old baby 'awake and active', mother says