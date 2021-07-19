UPDATE: Shot 6-month-old baby out of ICU

UPDATE: Shot 6-month-old baby out of ICUMonday, July 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The grandmother of the six-month-old baby, who was shot in the head by unknown assailants on Sunday, is now able to breathe a sigh of relief after seeing the baby for the first time since the incident and confirmed that she is now out of the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.
Sherika Davis told OBSERVER ONLINE that she was unable to see the baby in person due to COVID-19 protocols limiting the number of people able to visit, but she was able to see her through video chat.
“Oh my god, today I see the baby and she have a plaster around her head same way, but she coming on. Father God a work man. Them used to feed her through a tube and now them start feed her through bottle. She all gone on ward yah now,” Davis said, explaining that doctors have no immediate indication of brain damage.
In addition she said, “you see through me see her today now, it coming like a heavy weight come off a me, mi a tell yuh. Mi feel so good.”
According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the incident happened around 11:00 pm Sunday night on Sunlight Street off Maxfield Avenue. The Jamaica Observer previously reported that the mother of the child, Sherray Barr, said after hearing explosions she took her baby, along with her mother, and hid under the bed. But the baby was still hit after bullets pierced the wooden frame of the house.
Candice Haughton
READ: Baby shot in Sunlight Street home now stable
READ: UPDATE: Shot 6-month-old baby 'awake and active', mother says
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy