UPDATE: Shot 6-month-old baby 'awake and active', mother says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The mother of the six-month-old baby who was shot by unknown assailants on Sunday night on Sunlight Street in Kingston, Sherray Barr, says after visiting the baby earlier today, she is awake and active.

"I went there today and she woke up and moved around a little. We are all praying," Barr confirmed, as she hoped for a full recovery.

According to the police, the incident happened about 11:00 pm. In an earlier Jamaica Observer report, Barr said that after hearing explosions she took her baby, along with her mother, and hid under the bed; however, bullets still made a way through the wooden frame of the house and hit the child in the head.

There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.

Candice Haughton