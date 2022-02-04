UPDATE: Son allegedly kills parents in Portmore

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – There is a pall of gloom over the Christina Meadows community in Portmore, St Catherine following the brutal slaying of a couple, allegedly at the hands of their son, on Friday morning.

The incident is said to have occurred at 4 am. It is alleged that the son stabbed his parents to death.

Commanding officer for the St Catherine South Police Division Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips says the alleged killer has been taken into police custody.

He said the accused seems to have some mental issues.

