UPDATE: Son in Great River tragedy dies; three other men shot

UPDATE: Son in Great River tragedy dies; three other men shotWednesday, January 26, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — Kennique Christian, the 36-year-old man injured during an afternoon gun attack in Great River, St James that left his mother dead at their family restaurant, has died.
The police confirmed Wednesday that he died late Tuesday night while being treated at hospital.
READ: Great River mourns: 52-y-o woman shot dead, son injured in attack on family restaurant
His death is just the latest body blow for relatives and neighbours who were still coming to grips with the fatal shooting of his 52-year-old mother, Rose Christian. They were shot during what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong.
St James' galloping murder rate has been a source of concern, with the numbers for the still-fresh year already approaching 30.
Also among the fatalities on Tuesday is 24-year-old Hakeem Frazer who is from Richmond Hill in the parish. He was killed while standing with two other men along the Salt Spring Main Road in the vicinity of the Appleton Hall intersection.
The other men have been hospitalised.
According to the police, the gun attack happened about 8:40 pm.
Unconfirmed reports to OBSERVER ONLINE indicate that two of the men were visiting a family member who had recently moved into the community. It is said that they were having a drink and talking when the attack happened.
