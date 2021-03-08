UPDATE: Spike in COVID cases with 500 females positive

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that of the 878 COVID-positive cases recorded yesterday, 500 were females.

To date 15,044 females and 11,857 males have tested positive for the virus — a total of 26,904 confirmed infections with 454 deaths after a 63-year-old man died yesterday.

The parish with the highest number of cases for the day is St Catherine, which had 187 cases, while St Mary and Hanover had the least cases of 17 and 16, respectively.

Kingston and St Andrew had the second highest number of cases, with 179 new infections, followed by St Ann with 88 and St James 86. The other cases are as follows: Clarendon (68), Manchester (58), St Thomas (56), St Elizabeth (49), Portland and Trelawny (25 each), Westmoreland (24).

The age range for the new cases is 8 months to 98 years old.

Active cases stand at 11,770 after 146 recoveries for the 24-hour period.