UPDATE: St Andrew businessman and spouse released on bail

UPDATE: St Andrew businessman and spouse released on bailMonday, December 20, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The St Andrew businessman and his wife who were today charged with several fraud-related offences have been granted bail and given a January 6, 2021 date to appear in court.
The pair, John and Donna Levy, were charged in relation to a series of incidents that unfolded between February and March 2021. It is alleged that Levy illegally transferred a motor truck from a company he previously worked for to one owned by himself and his wife. While the incident was under investigation, Levy also reported the same motor truck as stolen, knowing that it was in the custody of the police.
Levy will answer to the charges of forgery, fraud as a director, conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, and creating public mischief.
His wife, Donna, was charged with conspiracy to defraud and receiving stolen property.
