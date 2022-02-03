UPDATE: St Catherine woman chopped to death identified

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The elderly woman who was chopped to death at her home in Buxton Town, St Catherine on Thursday morning, has been identified as 63-year-old Murdeline Sullivan.

According to information from the Linstead Police, the woman and her husband were at home when unknown assailants invaded their home and chopped them. The incident happened at about 1:00 am.

The couple was assisted to the hospital, where Sullivan was pronounced dead. Her husband was hospitalised.

A motive has not yet been ascertained for the killing. Investigations are ongoing.