UPDATE: St Catherine woman chopped to death identified

UPDATE: St Catherine woman chopped to death identifiedThursday, February 03, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — The elderly woman who was chopped to death at her home in Buxton Town, St Catherine on Thursday morning, has been identified as 63-year-old Murdeline Sullivan.
According to information from the Linstead Police, the woman and her husband were at home when unknown assailants invaded their home and chopped them. The incident happened at about 1:00 am.
The couple was assisted to the hospital, where Sullivan was pronounced dead. Her husband was hospitalised.
A motive has not yet been ascertained for the killing. Investigations are ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy